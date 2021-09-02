x
UConn

Bueckers leads No. 2 UConn over No. 1 South Carolina in OT

The freshman scored nine points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim
Credit: AP
Connecticut guard Nika Muhl (10) returns the ball against South Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (David Butler/Pool Photo via AP)

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Paige Bueckers scored 31 points, including her team’s final 13, to lead No. 2 UConn to a 63-59 overtime win over top-ranked South Carolina. 

The freshman scored nine points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim and in to give the Huskies the four-point margin with 10 seconds left in the extra frame. 

The Gamecocks Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson missed 3-pointers in the final seconds. The thriller came just hours after the Gamecocks and Huskies earned the top two spots in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. 

Aliyah Boston had 17  points and 15 rebounds for South Carolina (15-2).

    

