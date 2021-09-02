Bueckers leads No. 2 UConn over No. 1 South Carolina in OT

The freshman scored nine points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Paige Bueckers scored 31 points, including her team’s final 13, to lead No. 2 UConn to a 63-59 overtime win over top-ranked South Carolina.

The freshman scored nine points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim and in to give the Huskies the four-point margin with 10 seconds left in the extra frame.

The Gamecocks Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson missed 3-pointers in the final seconds. The thriller came just hours after the Gamecocks and Huskies earned the top two spots in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.