Ceremony to name UConn Avery Point Marine Sciences Building after former Governor Lowell Weicker canceled

The event was scheduled for October 22 after the UConn Board of Trustees voted unanimously in September.

GROTON, Conn. — The ceremony to rename the Marine Sciences Building after former Connecticut Governor Lowell Weicker has been canceled.

UConn made the announcement Wednesday regarding the scheduled October 22 event. In September, the UConn Board of Trustees voted unanimously to change the name.

Weicker advocated for oceanic research and helped establish UConn as a national Sea Grant institution and national Undersea Research Center. He also helped secure a $50 million grant for the building.

Governor Lamont tweeted about the event praising Weicker and his public service. Weicker served as a United States Senator from Connecticut before being elected Governor in 1991 as part of the third party, A Connecticut Party.