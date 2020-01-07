College athletes from overseas might be stuck at home

MANSFIELD, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma is asking for federal help to get foreign students that include athletes back to campus. The Huskies have three foreign players on their roster.
The Hall of Fame head coach says they and other foreign students studying in the United States are still overseas because of restrictions put in place with the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he and other members of Congress plan to press the Department of Homeland Security to grant exemptions for the students, similar to ones given to professional athletes last month.