2 Former UConn Husky football players are on their way to Super Bowl LV

One of the players already won a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Though UConn Football opted not to play this year, their alumni are still making football headlines as the kickoff for Super Bowl Sunday approaches.

Former UConn Husky players Andrew Adams and Anthony Sherman are both heading to Super Bowl LV on February 7. Both players could even be on the field at the same time since Adams plays on defense and Sherman on offense.

Sherman was a part of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl run in the 2019-2020 season and has been part of the organization since 2013. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Sherman played for UConn from 2007 to 2011.

Adams played for the Huskies from 2011 to 2016, redshirting his first year. He has been in the NFL for five years and played for Tampa Bay since 2018.