Old Gampel floor remastered into wooden art pieces, and UConn fans can take one home

UConn is collaborating with Artsman to create unique woodblock plaques, bottle openers, and other commemorative pieces using pieces of the Gampel court.

STORRS, Conn. — As Gampel Pavilion gets a new court floor, the historic floorboards of the old court could make it to your Husky den.

UConn fans can get a piece of the floorboard, but not just any old slab of chipped wood.

The university is collaborating with Artsman to create unique woodblock plaques, bottle openers, and other commemorative pieces using pieces of the court.

Prices are hefty, though they're handmade and preserve college sports history, ranging from $95 to $140.

Fans are encouraged to place their orders early, as they are expecting high demand. And it will take four to six weeks for delivery once the order is placed.

There are more items to come, some even available through a blind auction at a later date.

“Gampel Pavilion is one of the great college basketball venues in the country with so many Husky greats having taken that court, creating countless signature moments during the last 33 years,” UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict said in a statement.

The wood floor was installed in time for January 1990, with annual sanding and refinishing over the past 33 years.

During the past three decades, the men's and women's basketball teams took home 16 national championship trophies and the UConn volleyball team won two Big East championships.

The wood floors will be replaced with a new maple surface before the start of the 2023-2024 basketball and volleyball season in the fall.

This isn't the only Connecticut university that has teamed up with Artsman. Fairfield University also has pieces that incorporate the former wood floor of George Bisacca Court at Alumni Hall.

