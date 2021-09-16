Class is in session | Geno Auriemma becomes latest 'MasterClass' teacher, lessons now available

The 11-time National Champion head coach of the UConn Huskies is teaching a class on "building and leading winning teams."

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — He's been the head coach of the UConn women's basketball team for 36 years. He's won championships, gold medals and coaching awards aplenty.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame - in the same year. Oh, and he's also a restauranteur, with several popular restaurants in Connecticut.

So what else could Geno Auriemma possibly add to his already stacked resume?

How about 'teacher?'

MasterClass announced Auriemma is the newest teacher on its streaming platform, leading a class on building and leading winning teams.

According to MasterClass, the 11-time National Champion head coach will teach members "how to connect the foundational lessons of teamwork and communication with their everyday leadership practices, such as setting communal goals, giving critical feedback, tracking progress and leading under pressure."

"Arguably the greatest coach in college basketball history, there's no question he knows how to lead a team," David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass said. "Now he's sharing his approach to being a resilient leader who motivates with empathy and grit to bring out the best in any team—whether in sports, at work or in the community."

The platform has a variety of video lessons available for viewers and listeners who sign up for a membership, taught by some of the most well-known names in the world.

MasterClass' library consists of categories such as food & cooking, music, film & photography, business, arts & entertainment and much more.

Auriemma said he is switching up his traditional whiteboard approach and sharing tools, ideas and leadership practices in the class.

"Building a winning team can be a bumpy road, and I want to fill your curiosity with strategies to think and see things differently so that you have confidence in yourself to build resilient, winning teams," he added

Auriemma's class consists of 15 lessons, and is now available for streaming.

Once class has finished, Auriemma and the UConn women's basketball team will kick off their 2021-2022 season with an exhibition game against Fort Hays State on November 7.

The Huskies begin the regular season on November 14 against Arkansas.

