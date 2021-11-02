Geno discusses getting the COVID-19 vaccine

The 66-year-old legend spoke light-heartedly and in jest at times about his experience with the vaccine.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — After a hard-won game against Seton Hall, UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma discusses getting his COVID-19 vaccine.

The 66-year-old legend spoke light-heartedly and in jest at times about his experience with the vaccine. In Connecticut, people 65-years or older can begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations if slots are available.

"It's my turn, I waited in line," said Auriemma jokingly. " I got the call, brought me up to the big leagues."