Geno discusses getting the COVID-19 vaccine

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — After a hard-won game against Seton Hall, UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma discusses getting his COVID-19 vaccine.
The 66-year-old legend spoke light-heartedly and in jest at times about his experience with the vaccine. In Connecticut, people 65-years or older can begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations if slots are available.
"It's my turn, I waited in line," said Auriemma jokingly. " I got the call, brought me up to the big leagues."
He went on to say getting the vaccine was easy and how the nurses had to watch him for 15 minutes after he got his shot.