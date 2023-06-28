Jonathan XV settles into life at UConn

The 15th mascot is "chattier" than his older counterpart, and is also described as "curious" and "sociable."

STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut (UConn) has welcomed a new Husky dog mascot to represent Husky Nation.

Jonathan XV is a purebred Siberian Husky and is around 2 months old. He arrived on campus earlier this June and has been "learning the ropes" from fellow Husky Jonathan XIV, soon to be 10 years old.

The university's 15th mascot was born in Ontario, Canada on April 19 along with five siblings in his litter.

So far, it seems that XV is "chattier" than XIV, though little Jonathan is learning fast and has been picking up behavior cues from his older counterpart.

"He’s also curious and very sociable, quickly warming up to people and generous with kisses," the university said of Jonathan XV.

Jonathan XV will make his debut at the Board of Trustees meeting later Wednesday, accompanied by student handlers from Alpha Phi Omega, a co-ed service fraternity.

Jonathan XIV will still be involved as he eases into a "mascot emeritus role" as he nears his birthday in October and will still make appearances at events. XIV was introduced as the mascot in 2014 to be the successor to Jonathan XIII.

