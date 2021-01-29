x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

UConn

No. 19 Arkansas hands No. 3 UConn first loss of season

It was the second win of the season for the Razorbacks (12-6) over a top five team this season as they beat then-No. 4 Baylor on Dec. 6.
Credit: AP
Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee (33) celebrates after defeating Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 37 points to lead No. 19 Arkansas to a 90-87 victory over No. 3 UConn on Thursday night.

It was the second win of the season for the Razorbacks (12-6) over a top five team this season as they beat then-No. 4 Baylor on Dec. 6. Dungee scored 22 of her points in the second half, including 13 in the third quarter as Arkansas built a 13-point lead. 

UConn (10-1) responded and took a 79-77 advantage on Evina Westbrook’s 3-pointer with 5:28 to play.

Related Articles