No. 19 Arkansas hands No. 3 UConn first loss of season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 37 points to lead No. 19 Arkansas to a 90-87 victory over No. 3 UConn on Thursday night.
It was the second win of the season for the Razorbacks (12-6) over a top five team this season as they beat then-No. 4 Baylor on Dec. 6. Dungee scored 22 of her points in the second half, including 13 in the third quarter as Arkansas built a 13-point lead.
UConn (10-1) responded and took a 79-77 advantage on Evina Westbrook’s 3-pointer with 5:28 to play.