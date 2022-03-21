UConn cancels all classes in Storrs campus after 'significant' power outage

Regional campus in-person classes proceed as usual. The women's basketball team's game at Gampel Pavilion will be played as scheduled.

STORRS, Connecticut — A "significant power outage" at the main campus of the University of Connecticut has caused all in-person and online classes to be canceled Monday.

In a statement early Monday, school officials initially canceled classes until 12 p.m., however hours later, they were canceled for the rest of the day.

In a statement around noon, officials said, "The outage has been traced to a problem involving an underground high-voltage line on campus. No injuries or traffic impacts are reported, but it’s a lengthier and more complex repair than what would be necessary in a typical outage."

"Students will continue to be provided with further information about dining and residential life facilities," the university said in a statement.

Officials said regional campus in-person classes would proceed as usual as well as essential employees. This means that classes in Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, Avery Point, UConn Health, and the School of Law are not affected.

Gampel Pavillion in Storrs does have power, and the women's basketball team's NCAA Tournament game against UFC at 9 p.m. will be played as scheduled.

