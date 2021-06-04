Senior Isaiah Whaley to return to UConn for another year

Whaley won the Big East’s defensive player of the year this season.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn has announced that senior Isaiah Whaley is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility being offered to athletes by the NCAA and will return for a fifth year with the Huskies.

The Big East’s defensive player of the year, who is on track to graduate in May with a degree in Urban and Community Studies, averaged eight points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for UConn, helping the Huskies to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years, where they lost to Maryland.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.