Thunder promote UConn Alum, assistant Daigneault to head coach

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder have promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach.

Daigneault replaces Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls. Daigneault coached the Thunder’s G League team for five years.

He had a .572 winning percentage, won three division titles and made four playoff appearances. Daigneault is 35 and general manager Sam Presti says his youth should be a plus.

Daigneault graduated from UConn in 2007 and served as a student manager under the legendary Jim Calhoun. This includes UConn's 2004 NCAA championship run.