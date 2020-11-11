x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

UConn

Thunder promote UConn Alum, assistant Daigneault to head coach

Daigneault replaces Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls. Daigneault coached the Thunder’s G League team for five years.
Credit: AP
Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball assistant coach Mark Daigneault is shown during an NBA basketball game between the Thunder and San Antonio Spurs at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, handing the team over to the 35-year-old former coach of its G League team. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder have promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach. 

Daigneault replaces Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls. Daigneault coached the Thunder’s G League team for five years. 

He had a .572 winning percentage, won three division titles and made four playoff appearances. Daigneault is 35 and general manager Sam Presti says his youth should be a plus. 

Daigneault graduated from UConn in 2007 and served as a student manager under the legendary Jim Calhoun. This includes UConn's 2004 NCAA championship run. 

Related Articles