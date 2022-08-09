UConn's Paige Bueckers undergoes 'successful' ACL surgery, starts rehab

Bueckers tore her ACL during a pick-up basketball game on Monday, Aug. 1.

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers is starting her road to recovery after successful surgery on a recent season-stopping injury.

Bueckers underwent surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee on Friday at UConn Health, the UConn athletic department announced Tuesday.

She began rehab on Saturday and UConn medical staff will regularly monitor Bueckers as she recovers.

It was announced earlier last week that the rising junior will miss the 2022-23 season.

Bueckers was named the 2020-21 AP National Player of the Year, becoming the first freshman to earn that honor. She averaged 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game and hit 45.9% on 3-point shooting that season.

She missed 19 games last season after suffering a left knee tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus in early December. But she returned to lead the Huskies to the Final Four, where the Huskies lost to South Carolina in the championship game.

She finished the year averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

