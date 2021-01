Officials say there was a positive COVID-19 test within the Baylor women's basketball program.

MANSFIELD, Conn — UConn Athletics officials announced Tuesday that the women's basketball game at Baylor slated for Thursday has been cancelled.

According to a release, the cancellation is due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Baylor women's basketball program.

The Huskies' next scheduled game is vs. Providence Saturday at 1 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion.