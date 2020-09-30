UConn deficit could be as high as $109 million amid pandemic

The school is estimating it will end the fiscal year next June with a deficit of $76 million.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — University of Connecticut officials say budget cuts, furloughs, and more state aid will be needed to address a loss in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The school’s chief financial officer told the board of trustees Wednesday the school is estimating it will end the fiscal year next June with a deficit of $76 million.

Scott Jordan says that could jump to about $109 million if the school is forced to close early.