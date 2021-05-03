UConn gives contract extensions to coaches Hurley, Edsall

Both contracts call for increases each year, based in large part on numerous performance incentives.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — The University of Connecticut announced Friday that it has agreed to two-year contract extensions for football coach Randy Edsall and men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley.

The school says the terms of both deals are unchanged. Edsall’s contract, which was to expire in December, now runs through Dec. 31, 2023.

Hurley’s deal has been extended through March 31, 2027. Edsall is due to make $1.256 million next season and Hurley’s contract calls for him to make $2.9 million during the 2021-22 contract year.