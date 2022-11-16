UConn launches new player-centered clothing line

Players from UConn football, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's hockey and men's golf are all featured with more to come soon.

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn fans can take their fandom one step further with the launch of new player-centered apparel.

Athlete's Threads, a college athletics apparel website is now featuring options for the various Huskies teams.

UConn football, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's hockey, and men's golf are all featured categories under UConn with more to come soon.

With new NIL rules, athletes' names and likenesses are allowed to be profited off of opening up this opportunity to wear their numbers and names.

If you'd like to check out and buy this new line of clothing click here.

