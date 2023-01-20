UConn mascot Jonathan recovering after surgery

Jonathan will need time to rest, but he’ll be excited to return to his regular mascot duties, and spend time with his girlfriend, K9 Tildy.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn mascot Jonathan XIV underwent a veterinary procedure on Friday and is recovering. He is currently under the care of his Alpha Phi Omega handlers and host family, the university announced.

UConn Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said that although he’ll be out of the public eye and away from school events while recuperating, they’re showering him with lots of love on behalf of everyone at UConn.

Reitz said it isn't unusual for a 9-year-old dog to need specialized treatment beyond regular checkups occasionally. The Fenton River Veterinary Hospital has been providing care to Jonathan since he was introduced as UConn’s 14th mascot in early 2014.

Like his predecessor Jonathan XIII, they hope for a future when Jonathan XIV will take on the role of UConn mascot emeritus, elder states-dog, and mentor to his eventual successor.

Jonathon will now need some quiet time to rest after the procedure, but he’ll be excited to return to his regular mascot duties, and spend time with his girlfriend, K9 Tildy.

Gov. Ned Lamont also gave Jonathon his best wishes in recovery:

Best wishes for a speedy recovery, @JonathanHusky14! https://t.co/YI6IFh7bK7 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 20, 2023

