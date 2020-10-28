UConn men's basketball returns to Big East hosting St. John's

Conference play, is starting some three weeks earlier than usual in order to allow time for unexpected postponements and reschedules.

UConn men's basketball is returning to the Big East Conference after a seven-year absence.

They'll be hosting St. John's at Gampel Pavilion on Friday, December 11th.

In a coaches poll, UConn was picked to finish 4th in the league. Junior Guard James Bouknight was named Preseason 2nd Team All-Big East

The game is one of five Big East contests scheduled in December for UConn, as announced by the league as part of Wednesday’s virtual Media Day.



Conference play, which includes 20 regular-season games, is starting some three weeks earlier than usual in order to allow time for unexpected postponements and reschedules that may happen due to COVID-19.

The Huskies will follow its game against St. John’s with its first Big East road game of 2020-21, traveling to Washington, D.C. to meet Georgetown on campus at McDonough Arena on Sunday, Dec. 13.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, UConn will make the trip to Providence College to challenge the Friars at their on-campus facility, Alumni Hall.

The Huskies then return to Gampel Pavilion on Sunday, Dec. 20, to entertain first-time opponent Creighton.

UConn’s fifth game in December will take place in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 23, as it takes on DePaul, which has not yet made a final decision on its home venue for 2020-21.

Tipoff times and television designations will be announced in the coming weeks, as will the 15 remaining Big East games on the league schedule, as well as UConn’s 2020-21 non-conference schedule.

A decision is also forthcoming as to whether fans will be allowed to attend games at Gampel Pavilion and, if so, how many and under what restrictions and protocols.

UCONN’S 2020-21 BIG EAST CONFERENCE

DECEMBER SCHEDULE

Friday, Dec. 11 St. John’s (Gampel Pavilion)

Sunday, Dec. 13 at Georgetown (McDonough Arena)

Thursday, Dec. 17 at Providence (Alumni Hall)

Sunday, Dec. 20 Creighton (Gampel Pavilion)