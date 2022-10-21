2022 Big East Media Day: UConn Men's Basketball

Dan Hurley, Jordan Hawkins, Adama Sanogo, and Andre Jackson Jr. represented the Huskies at Madison Square Garden.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW YORK — Tuesday, October 18 was Big East Media Day at Madison Square Garden. UConn Men's Basketball was represented by Head Coach Dan Hurley, Junior Forward Adama Sanogo, Sophomore Guard Jordan Hawkins, and Junior Guard Andre Jackson Jr.

UConn's season ended in disappointment last year as they were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 64. They've lost key pieces in Tyrese Martin and R.J. Cole and are looking for new players to step up and fill roles.

The Huskies were picked to finish fourth in the Preseason Big East Coaches Poll and Sanogo was named the Preseason Big East Player of the Year.

Hear from them about their expectations and goals for the upcoming season below.

DAN HURLEY:

ADAMA SANOGO:

ANDRE JACKSON:

JORDAN HAWKINS:

The UConn Men's Basketball season begins on Monday, November 7 when the Huskies host Stonehill College at 7:30 p.m.

Jonah Karp is a meteorologist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jkarp@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.