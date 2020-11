R.J. Cole had 17 points and six assists for UConn. Brendan Adams added 15 points.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — James Bouknight had 20 points as UConn easily defeated Central Connecticut 102-75.

Tyler Polley had 14 points and seven rebounds. Myles Baker had 17 points for the Blue Devils (0-1). Jamir Reed added 14 points. Karrington Wallace had 14 points.