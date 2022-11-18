UConn legends Calhoun, Hamilton to be inducted into College Basketball Hall of Fame

Jim Calhoun and Richard "Rip" Hamilton won a National Championship together in 1999.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former UConn head coach Jim Calhoun and former UConn guard Richard "Rip" Hamilton are among nine individuals who have been selected for the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

The Class of 2022 will be enshrined on November 20 in Kansas City as part of National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Weekend, which also features the annual Hall of Fame Classic tournament.

Calhoun won three national championships with UConn in 1999, 2004, and 2011, and is one of just six coaches in NCAA Division I history with three or more titles. His coaching at Northeastern, UConn, and Saint Joseph's ended with 920 career wins putting him sixth on the current NCAA all-divisions wins list. While at UConn, his teams reached 16 NCAA Tournaments and four Final Fours. In division contests, they won 10 Big East regular season championships and seven Big East Tournaments. Calhoun finished his career in 2021, three-plus seasons after launching the Saint Joseph's program.

Calhoun is also joined by fellow championship-winning coach Roy Williams, of the University of North Carolina.

Rich Hamilton is one of UConn's all-time greatest players, scoring 2,036 points from 1996-99 – the second-most in school history. As a junior in 1998-99, Hamilton was a consensus first-team All-American, the Big East Player of the Year, and the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after leading UConn to its first-ever national title. He was also the Big East Player of the Year in 1997-98 and was a two-time All-Big East First Team selection. Hamilton went on to play 14 seasons in the NBA, making three All-Star Games and winning an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

Hamilton is amongst fellow players Larry Miller of North Carolina, Frank Selvy of Furman, and the late Jimmy Walker of Providence.

