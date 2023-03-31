What are the chances UConn wins their 5th National Championship

Various sportsbooks and websites are saying that the Huskies are the favorite to win over the field.

HOUSTON — The UConn Men's Basketball team is in a position they haven't been in for nine years. The one perennial top college basketball program, in recent history, has not had much success come tournament time.

Legendary Head Coach Jim Calhoun's departure still looms large as his successor Kevin Ollie won their last National Championship in 2014, but they've failed to get past the Round of 64 since then.

Now under Head Coach Dan Hurley, they have a chance to capture the team's 5th National Championship and many are saying, out of the teams remaining, they have the best shot.

Here are what the sportsbooks are saying:

Draft Kings:

UConn vs. UMiami Spread -5.5 -110 ML -245

UConn to win National Championship ML -125



Fanduel:

UConn vs. Miami Spread -5.5 -120 ML -240

UConn to win National Championship ML -130



Barstool Sportsbook:

UConn vs. Miami Spread - 5.5 -115 ML -265

UConn to win National Championship -139



CBS Sports:

UConn vs. Miami Spread - 5.5 ML -250

UConn to win National Championship -125



The Huskies are the favorites to win the National Championship out of the field, as they're favored over UMIami consistently in the Final Four, and are favored over Florida Atlantic University and San Diego State University to win it all.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

