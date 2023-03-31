What are the chances UConn wins their 5th National Championship

HOUSTON — The UConn Men's Basketball team is in a position they haven't been in for nine years. The one perennial top college basketball program, in recent history, has not had much success come tournament time.
Legendary Head Coach Jim Calhoun's departure still looms large as his successor Kevin Ollie won their last National Championship in 2014, but they've failed to get past the Round of 64 since then.
Now under Head Coach Dan Hurley, they have a chance to capture the team's 5th National Championship and many are saying, out of the teams remaining, they have the best shot.
Here are what the sportsbooks are saying:
Draft Kings:
- UConn vs. UMiami
- Spread -5.5 -110
- ML -245
- UConn to win National Championship
- ML -125
Fanduel:
- UConn vs. Miami
- Spread -5.5 -120
- ML -240
- UConn to win National Championship
- ML -130
Barstool Sportsbook:
- UConn vs. Miami
- Spread - 5.5 -115
- ML -265
- UConn to win National Championship
- -139
CBS Sports:
The Huskies are the favorites to win the National Championship out of the field, as they're favored over UMIami consistently in the Final Four, and are favored over Florida Atlantic University and San Diego State University to win it all.
Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
-----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.