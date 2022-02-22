Here's why Coach Hurley got ejected from the UConn-Villanova game

UConn's coach received two technical fouls, one of them for pumping up the crowd.

HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley was ejected from the game against Villanova at home Tuesday evening after receiving two technical fouls, one of them for pumping up the crowd.

In the first half of the game, Hurley slammed the scorers' table on a no-call, which led to his first foul, The Atlantic reported.

After the Wildcats made two free throws, Hurley turned away from the court and waved his arms up and down to the home fans, which caused the crowd to cheer.

That was when the referee issued another technical foul to Hurley, ejecting him from the game.

It was a close game for the Huskies and the Wildcats at the XL Center in Hartford. UConn was one point ahead 33-32 at halftime. The Huskies prevailed against the Wildcats 71-69.

