How much does it cost to see UConn play in the NCAA Final Four?

What would the trip to Houston set you back?

HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut Men's Basketball team got to Houston where they will take on the University of Miami on Saturday night. If you have extra cash, how much would it cost to get down there to see the game?

First you would have to get there. Assuming you are flying and not driving, a round trip flight from Bradley International Airport to Houston leaving Thursday and coming back Tuesday would cost between $259 and $582 according to Kayak.

If you did want to drive, you'd better leave soon. The 1,750 mile trip down will take about 26 hours. If your car gets 25 mpg, gas will cost $228.20. If you have an electric car, with a range of 250 miles, you'll have to charge about seven times which can cost between $10 and $30 per charge.

You'll need a place to stay, and depending on how nice you want your hotel to be, the cost will be between $59 - $500 / per night for Thursday to Tuesday.

Renting a Toyota Camry in Houston will cost about $425, and you may have to pay for parking at the hotel and the NRG Stadium.

So, if you go all that way, you'll want to get into the game, right?

According to Stubhub, two tickets to all the games in Section 126 with an unrestricted view will run you $9,675 . Tickets up in the rafters were going for around $40 for single games when we checked on Wednesday evening.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.