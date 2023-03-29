Fans send off UConn Men's Basketball team as they head to Houston

The Huskies will play against the University of Miami in the Final Four on Saturday night.

STORRS, Conn. — Next stop, Houston. The UConn Huskies are headed to the Final Four and UConn Nation is fired up about it.

"Saturday can’t come fast enough. Pretty much been to every Gampel game and just counting down the hours until the game starts," said Richard Gebhard a senior.

The excitement was buzzing through Storrs on Wednesday as fans sent the team off with well-wishes.

"We wish we could all go to Houston if we could so we’re just excited to see them before they go," said Gwen Schetz, a junior.

"We just need your support to go out and get the win, thank you guys for everything we appreciate it," said Andre Jackson Jr. of the UConn Men's Basketball team as he spoke to the crowd.

For many, being a UConn fan is a way of life and a big part of growing up in Connecticut.

"I’m really excited. My whole family has been UConn fans since I was little," said Kyla Drewry, a graduate of UConn.

"It’s something my parents did with me when I was his age so I try to keep the tradition going," said Melissa Cyr of Hebron. "I went to UConn, I went to UConn grad school, I had my baby shower for him here, we had a UConn cake from the Dairy Bar at our wedding so we’re avid fans," she said.

On campus, the students’ energy is unmatched.

"The energy just in watching with UConn fans has been crazy everyone’s just been so excited to see them, said Emma Angelillo, a junior.

"Around campus everyone’s just been, you can just tell it’s a different vibe around campus," said Gabriella Cooper, also a junior.

As Connecticut gets one step closer to the championship game people are feeling positive. So far, the Huskies have made it look easy. Steamrolling every team they've faced so far.

"This is the best UConn team I’ve ever seen. Probably one of the best college basketball teams I’ve ever seen. Brought in a lot of good recruits, freshmen and transfers. And Dan Hurley, the carpenter, it’s coming," said Jimmy Kearney, a senior.

Coach Dan Hurley leading the team off-campus, and fingers crossed, vying for a fifth national title.

There will be a viewing party at Gampel Pavillion on Saturday night. The game is scheduled for 8:49 p.m.

