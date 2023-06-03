Former UConn coach Kevin Ollie joining Nets as assistant: Reports

Ollie was the head coach of the Huskies for their 2014 National Championship but was fired four years later in March 2018.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former UConn Head Coach Kevin Ollie is joining the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant coach. according to reports from ESPN.

He was rumored to be a leading candidate for the head coach job with the Detroit Pistons, but that position was filled earlier this week by Monty Williams.

Ollie was the head coach of the Huskies for their 2014 National Championship but was fired four years later in March 2018 after the school reported numerous NCAA violations in his program.

In 2019, UConn was placed on probation for two years and Ollie was sanctioned individually for those violations, which occurred between 2013 and 2018.

He then who faced three years of restrictions from the NCAA on becoming a college basketball coach again.

He decided to start coaching for Overtime Elite, a league that prepares top prospects who are not attending college for the pros.

The Nets were the eighth seed in this year's NBA Playoffs but lost in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers. Jacque Vaughn is the team's head coach.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

