Former UConn Husky Stanley Robinson dead at 32

The Alabama native played under Jim Calhoun from 2006 to 2010 before being drafted in the second round of the NBA draft.
Credit: AP
FILE- In this March 26, 2009, file photo, Connecticut's Stanley Robinson reaches for a rebound during the first half against Purdue a regional semifinal of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Glendale, Ariz. The former UConn player died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, of unknown causes at a family residence in his hometown of Birmingham, Ala. He was 32. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Husky Nation was in mourning Wednesday after hearing former player Stanley Robinson had died. He was 32. 

The Alabama native came to Storrs in 2006 and primarily played small forward under legendary coach Jim Calhoun. Robinson or "Sticks," played all four years at UConn before entering the NBA draft in 2010. He was picked 59th overall in the second round and mainly played in the NBA G League before playing basketball overseas. 

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Robinson was found unresponsive by a family member Tuesday at 7:45 p.m in his hometown. He was pronounced dead at the scene 11 minutes later.

UConn great Hasheem Thabeet played with Robinson during his tenure in Storrs, tweeted saying "rest up brother." Both players were part of Connecticut's 2009 Final Four team. Robinson started 103 career games and averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over four seasons. 

UConn men's basketball also tweeted about Robinson, offering their thoughts and prayers for Stantely's family. 