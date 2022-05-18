One former UConn men's basketball player received an invite to NBA draft combine

The 6-foot-6 guard from Allentown, Pennsylvania played two seasons with the Huskies after transferring from the University of Rhode Island before the 2020-21 season.

CHICAGO — Former UConn men’s basketball player Tyrese Martin received an invitation to the NBA draft combine after his performance in the NBA G League Elite Camp, the league announced this week.

The 6-foot-6 guard from Allentown, Pennsylvania played two seasons with the Huskies after transferring from the University of Rhode Island before the 2020-21 season.

The 23-year-old Martin, who could have returned for another season under the COVID-19 rules, opted to turn pro. In his last season with the Huskies, he posted an average career-high 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 43% from the 3-point line.

Congratulations to Tyrese Martin of @UConnMBB on advancing from #EliteCamp to the 2022 #NBADraftCombine pic.twitter.com/Uf18sJLp9H — NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 18, 2022

The former Husky is one of seven players from the Elite Camp to receive an invitation. The others were Seton Hall’s Jared Rhoden, Houston’s Marcus Sasser, LSU’s Darius Days, Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr., Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams, and Jalen Wilson from Kanas.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

