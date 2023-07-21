x
Men's Basketball

Former UConn star Kemba Walker is chasing his next chance. That means playing in Europe.

AS Monaco said Friday it has signed Walker for the upcoming season, which will mark Walker’s first playing stint in the EuroLeague.
Credit: AP
Dallas Mavericks guard Kemba Walker (34) points down the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Mo

The 6-foot guard was a three-time NBA All-Star in Charlotte, and then in his first season in Boston in 2019-20. But the 33-year-old Walker has missed significant time recently with knee issues, including playing 37 games with New York in 2021-22 and just nine games with Dallas last season.

Walker has averaged 19.3 points for his 12-year NBA career, which followed him almost single-handedly powering Connecticut to the 2011 NCAA championship in a remarkable late-season run.

Monaco won its first French pro league title last season by beating the Metropolitans 92 and eventual No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

