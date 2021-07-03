Four-star Bristol Central basketball recruit commits to UConn

Donovan Clingan picked the Huskies over other name brand schools like Michigan, Syracuse, and Ohio State.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Call it another win for Dan Hurley, the carpenter. This time the Huskies coach didn't have to go far to land his next recruit.

Four-star Donovan Clingan from Bristol committed to UConn over other top-notch schools like Michigan, Syracuse, and Ohio State for 2022. The 7-1 center from Bristol Central High School is nationally ranked in his class at 53 according to 247sports.

The Gatorade State Player of the year for 2021, led Bristol Central to a 15-0 record last season and won the Central Connecticut Conference. According to the Hartford Courant, Clingan averaged 27.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, and 3.1 apg.

Clingan made the announcement on his social media channels writing on Instagram thanking his coach and overall his father and mother:

“First and foremost, I would like to thank all of the coaches who took the time and effort to recruit me. I would also like to thank my Dad for coming in after losing my mom and doing everything he could as a single parent. My family, they supported me from the start and I couldn’t thank them enough. To all the coaches who have coached me and all the trainers who have trained me. Thank you for pushing me to be not only be a good player but also a better person. With that being said, it was a hard decision, but i will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Connecticut!! Mom i did it!! #1000%Committed.”

Clingan will join Corey Floyd of Roselle New Jersey, who is another four-star recruit for the Huskies.

UConn is hoping to build off its third-place regular-season finish and is bringing in the number 14th ranked recruiting class for 2021 in the country according to 247sports, headlined by four-star recruits Jordan Hawkins, Samson Johson, and Rahsool Diggins.

