x
Men's Basketball

How many national titles have the Huskies won?

If the men's basketball team wins their Final Four matchup against the Miami Hurricanes, they would be competing for the National Championship.
Credit: AP
UConn head coach Dan Hurley, middle, celebrates with his team after the 82-54 win against Gonzaga of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

STORRS, Conn. — As the University of Connecticut men's basketball team heads to Houston for the Final Four for the sixth time in their history on April 1, we're asking how many national titles the UConn Huskies already have?

If UConn wins its Final Four matchup against the Miami Hurricanes, they will be competing for the National Championship. They currently hold four national championship titles from 1999, 2004, 2011, and 2014. 

The UConn women's basketball team's unprecedented streak of reaching 14 consecutive Final Fours was put to an end earlier this month. The Ohio State Buckeyes beat them 73-61 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. They won their first-ever national championship in 1995 under Head Coach Geno Auriemma and proceeded to win 10 more in the years 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016

UConn men's soccer has won three national championships, the most recent one being 23 years ago in 2000 over Creighton. The first title was won in 1948 and then in 1981. 

UConn field hockey has won five championships, including in 2017, 2014, and 2013. Their first win was in 1981. 

---

----

