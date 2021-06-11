Hurley hopeful compensation will keep more players in school

He says UConn athletes have a good opportunity to make money in a state where they don't face much competition for the sports spotlight.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley is hopeful legislation passed this week in Connecticut that will allow college athletes to profit from the use of their names, images, and likenesses will keep more players in school.

Hurley thanked the General Assembly for passing the so-called NIL legislation Tuesday, which will make it possible for college players to be paid for such things as endorsements, social media content, sponsorship deals, and personal appearances.

He says UConn athletes have a good opportunity to make money in a state where they don't face much competition for the sports spotlight.

