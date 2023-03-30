Husky fans cross state lines to wager on UConn

Eager sports bettors flocked to MGM Springfield hoping the men's basketball team finds success in the Final Four.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Six miles over the Massachusetts state line: eager Husky fans.

“I’ve been in Connecticut over 30 years. Always a fan of UConn,” said Ken Thongsy-Thavong inside the sportsbook at MGM Springfield Thursday before collecting on UConn wins.

Sports betting is now live across the Tri-state and Bay State but respective state laws prevent betting on in-state colleges.

“I’m glad that Massachusetts opened because otherwise I wouldn’t be able to bet on UConn,” Thongsy-Thayong said.

The UConn Men’s Basketball team is back in the Final Four for the first time in nine years—dominating opponents and headlines. But if you’re a gambler and want to put your money on UConn, you’ll have to travel out of state and that doesn’t sit well with locals in Massachusetts.

Dave Bartley of Holyoake said he has to travel to Mohegan Sun or Foxwoods to support local teams in Massachusetts.

“I know how passionate UConn fans are. Men’s and women’s basketball dominates the headlines, and they have to trek all the way up here to bet on their team to me that doesn’t make any sense, so I hope the two Governors will wake up.”

A spokesperson for Governor Ned Lamont said the governor is not pursuing any changes to a law that legalized sports betting in Connecticut two years ago, with stipulations that prevent bets on in-state schools.

But MGM’s $4 million sportsbook, which sat idle for several years waiting for Massachusetts laws to kick in, has no complains about Husky fans flocking to Springfield for March Madness. The only advice for game day: get there early or you won’t have a seat.

“The book has been full with UConn fans and they’re passionate and excited and they’re very happy. They’ve been winning some money so it’s been doing really well for them,” said VP of Casino Operations Robert Westerfield.

For 1976 UConn M.B.A. grad Robert Egan it’s worth a 10-mile drive from Enfield.

“It makes the games a little more exciting and I find myself watching them until the end,” he said about betting on UConn Men.

The UConn Men’s Basketball team will take on the Miami Hurricanes Saturday in Houston for the Final Four and a shot at the national championship.

