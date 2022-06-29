Legendary UConn coach, player selected to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Coach Jim Calhoun and Husky All-American player Richard Hamilton are among the nine basketball icons to make up this year’s Hall of Fame class.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two basketball icons that graced the court at the University of Connecticut have been selected to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

Legendary coach Jim Calhoun and Husky All-American player Richard Hamilton are among the nine basketball coaches or players to make up this year’s Hall of Fame class.

The Class of 2022 also includes former players Larry Miller of North Carolina, Frank Selvy of Furman, and the late Jimmy Walker of Providence. Former coaches John Beilein, Kerry Krause, and Lon Kruger make up the rest of the class.

Calhoun and former North Carolina coach Roy Williams will also be formally honored in the Class of 2022 after initially being recognized as part of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame’s Founding Class in 2006.

With three national championships at UConn, Calhoun is one of just six coaches in NCAA Division I history with three or more titles. Throughout his career, he won 920 games at Northeastern, UConn and Saint Joseph – putting him sixth on the current NCAA all-divisions wins list.

At UConn, Calhoun led the team to 16 NCAA tournaments and four Final Fours. He won 10 Big East regular-season championships and seven Big East Tournaments.

He retired from coaching in 2021 after three-plus seasons at Saint Joseph.

Hamilton – one of the top talents in UConn’s history – scored 2,036 points from 1996-99, which is the second-most in school history. As a junior, he was a consensus first-team All-American, the Big East Player of the Year and the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after leading UConn to its first-ever national title.

After graduating, Hamilton went on to play 14 seasons in the NBA, making three All-Star Games and winning an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

The Class of 2022 will be enshrined on Nov. 30 in Kansas City, as part of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Weekend.

Details on tickets for the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction Celebration will be announced soon. For more information on the event, visit www.halloffameweekend.com.





