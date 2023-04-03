Lamont bets Newsom in UConn - San Diego State game

"I’ll bet you a basket of #CTGrown beer & wine and Munson’s chocolate."

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed a wager with California's Gov. Gavin Newsom over the outcome of Monday's NCAA Championship game between the University of Connecticut and San Diego State University that tips off in Houston.

Lamont said in a tweet:

I’ll bet you a basket of #CTGrown beer & wine and Munson’s chocolate that @UConnmbb will take home the @MarchMadnessMBB title.

As of 7 p.m. Newsom had not replied. According to his Twitter feed, he had traveled to Mississippi and Arkansas in the past several days.

Lamont was scheduled to be in Houston for Monday's game, as was the University of Connecticut President Radenka Maric.

How about a little friendly wager @GavinNewsom? I’ll bet you a basket of #CTGrown beer & wine and Munson’s chocolate that @UConnmbb will take home the @MarchMadnessMBB title. 🍻🍫 pic.twitter.com/FYQZNYK1q3 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 3, 2023

Civic leaders have a long history of betting on one another in sports matchups. They generally wager locally based or iconic items in a friendly manner that also highlights a unique product produced in their own area.

