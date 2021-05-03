x
Luke Murray rejoins Dan Hurley as assistant coach at UConn

He replaces Kevin Freeman, who is taking an administrative job in UConn’s athletic department.
Louisville assistant coach Luke Murray watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Coral Gables, Fla. Louisville won 87-74. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn coach Dan Hurley has hired Luke Murray to fill the vacancy on his coaching staff. Murray has been a coach for 13 years, including two stints under Hurley at Wagner and Rhode Island. 

The 36-year-old is the son of actor Bill Murray. Luke Murray spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Louisville before being let go in a shakeup of the coaching staff there. 

