Luke Murray rejoins Dan Hurley as assistant coach at UConn

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn coach Dan Hurley has hired Luke Murray to fill the vacancy on his coaching staff. Murray has been a coach for 13 years, including two stints under Hurley at Wagner and Rhode Island.

The 36-year-old is the son of actor Bill Murray. Luke Murray spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Louisville before being let go in a shakeup of the coaching staff there.

He replaces Kevin Freeman, who is taking an administrative job in UConn’s athletic department.

