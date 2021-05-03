Luke Murray rejoins Dan Hurley as assistant coach at UConn

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn coach Dan Hurley has hired Luke Murray to fill the vacancy on his coaching staff. Murray has been a coach for 13 years, including two stints under Hurley at Wagner and Rhode Island.
The 36-year-old is the son of actor Bill Murray. Luke Murray spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Louisville before being let go in a shakeup of the coaching staff there.
He replaces Kevin Freeman, who is taking an administrative job in UConn’s athletic department.
