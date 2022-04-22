Nahiem Alleyne transfers to UConn from Virginia Tech

The 6-foot-4 guard joins Tristen Newton, who announced plans earlier this month to transfer to Connecticut from East Carolina

STORRS, Connecticut — Nahiem Alleyne, who helped Virginia Tech to the ACC tournament title last season, will transfer to UConn, the Huskies announced on Friday.

The 6-foot-4 guard joins Tristen Newton, who announced plans earlier this month to transfer to Connecticut from East Carolina.

Both players are rising seniors but will have two years of eligibility, thanks to the extra year granted to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alleyne started all 36 games last season for Virginia Tech, averaging 9.6 points a game, shooting 37% from 3-point range.

This offseason, UConn has lost four players to the transfer portal, and two more guards -- R.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin -- have opted to turn pro rather than return for their extra COVID-19 year.

The Huskies are coming off a 23-10 season, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to New Mexico State in March.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.