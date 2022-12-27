No. 2 UConn aims for 10th straight home win

UConn and Villanova will take the court at the XL Center in downtown Hartford on Wednesday. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. EST.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The UConn men’s basketball team has won their last nine home games in a row. They seek to continue that hot streak in their Wednesday matchup against Villanova.

It’s the first game of the season between the two squads. No. 2 UConn is 2-0 against the Big East, and Villanova is 1-0 against conference opponents.

Heading into the game, the Huskies have a 13-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are ninth in the Big East with 12.1 assists per game led by Caleb Daniels averaging 3.5.

Leading the Huskies are Adama Sanogo, who is averaging 18.6 points and 7.2 rebounds, and Jordan Hawkins, who is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daniels averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Eric Dixon is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

