x
Men's Basketball

No. 24 UConn uses late rally to beat last-place Georgetown

The Huskies needed an 8-1 run late in the ballgame to earn the season sweep over the Hoyas.
Credit: AP
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins, second from the left, guard Tristen Newton (2) and guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) react after an NCAA college basketball game next to Georgetown guard Jay Heath (5), Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Washington. Connecticut won 68-62. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton each scored 15 and Alex Karaban knocked down two late 3-pointers as No. 24 UConn held for a 68-62 win at last-place Georgetown on Saturday.

Despite leading for most of the game, the heavily favored Huskies (18-4, 7-6 Big East) needed a late 8-1 run to earn the season sweep over the last-place Hoyas. UConn has won two straight and three of four.

Brandon Murray’s three-point play with 4:42 left put the Hoyas on top at 61-60. It was Georgetown’s first lead since the 16:16 mark in the first half. Murray scored 14 of his game-high 21 points after halftime for the Hoyas (6-18, 1-12), who have lost six straight games to UConn.

Karaban knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key. After Murray missed a 3-pointer on the other end, Sanogo followed up a Huskies miss with an emphatic dunk for a 65-61 lead.

After another Murray free throw cut the Huskies lead to 65-62, Karaban knocked down another 3-pointer for the final points of the game. Karaban finished with 11 points and was 3 for 7 from deep after making 1 of 5 to start.

Georgetown missed its final seven shots of the game. The Hoyas have lost three straight since a Jan. 24 win against DePaul ended their record-setting, 29-game Big East losing streak.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Once the favorites in the league, the Huskies enter a difficult four-game stretch against teams all vying for NCAA bids. The Huskies went 1-3 this season against upcoming foes Marquette, Creighton, Seton Hall and Providence.

Georgetown: Patrick Ewing is 74-102 in his sixth season coaching at the school that he led to the 1984 NCAA championship as a player. The Hoyas have clinched a losing Big East record for the fourth straight season. Ewing’s lone winning season came in his second season in 2018-19 when the Hoyas finished 19-14 and lost in the first round of the NIT.

UP NEXT

UConn: Host No. 14 Marquette on Tuesday in Hartford.

Georgetown: At No. 17 Providence on Wednesday.

