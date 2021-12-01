No. 25 UConn cracks Top 25, squeezes past DePaul 60-53

The Huskies cracked the Top 25 for the first time since they were ranked 18th in the 2016-17 preseason poll

CHICAGO — Tyrese Martin scored 18 points and No. 25 UConn beat DePaul 60-53 on Monday.

The Huskies cracked the Top 25 for the first time since they were ranked 18th in the 2016-17 preseason poll, then got all they could handle from a struggling DePaul squad before pulling out their fourth straight win.

Connecticut scored the final eight points despite some shaky free throw shooting down the stretch, and improved to 12-1 against DePaul.