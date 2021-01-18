St. John's upsets No. 23 UConn 74-70 as teams renew rivalry

UConn led by as many as 14 points in the first half and held the lead for the first 33 minutes of the game.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Posh Alexander scored 18 points to lead five St. John’s players in double figures and the Red Storm came from behind to upset No. 23 UConn 74-70.

Marcellus Earlington scored 15 points and Big East scoring leader Julian Champagnie had 10 of his 12 points in the second half. R.J. Cole scored 18 points and Tyrese Martin had 14 for UConn.

The Huskies played their third consecutive game without leading scorer James Bouknight, who is recovering from elbow surgery.