The win means UConn will not have a losing record for the first time in four seasons

Isaiah Whaley tied a career-high with 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to help UConn to an 81-65 win over UCF.

Christian Vital also had 18 points and James Bouknight finished with 16 for the Huskies.

