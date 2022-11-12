x
Men's Basketball

UConn knocks off Boston University 86-57

UConn outscored Boston University in the second half by 12 points, with Newton scoring a team-high 11 points.
Credit: University of Connecticut

STORRS, Connecticut — Adama Sanogo scored 27 points as UConn beat Boston University 86-57 on Friday night.

Sanogo added 15 rebounds for the Huskies (2-0). Tristen Newton scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Nahiem Alleyne shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Walter Whyte led the Terriers (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. Boston University also got 11 points from Daman. Fletcher Tynen also had eight points.

