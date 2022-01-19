No. 25 UConn beats Butler 76-59 in first of home-and-home

HARTFORD, Conn. — Adama Sanogo scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 25 UConn over Butler 76-59 on Tuesday night in first of two games this week between the two programs.
It was the third straight double-double for Sanago, who also blocked four shots. He was joined by Andre Jackson, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (12-4, 3-2 Big East), which returned to the top 25 this week for the first time since mid-December.
R.J. Cole led UConn in scoring with 17 points. Jayden Taylor scored 19 points and Simas Lukosius had 17 for the Bulldogs (9-7, 2-3).
