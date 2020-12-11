UConn coach Hurley: 2-week pause threatens start of the season

The UConn coach said Thursday that he hopes the team will be able to get back to practice on Nov. 19 and play its first games on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley is considering delaying the start of his team's season after a player’s positive coronavirus test last week forced the program to suspend all activities for two weeks.

Hurley said Thursday that he hopes the team will be able to get back to practice on Nov. 19 and play its first games on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.