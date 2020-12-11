x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Men's Basketball

UConn coach Hurley: 2-week pause threatens start of the season

The UConn coach said Thursday that he hopes the team will be able to get back to practice on Nov. 19 and play its first games on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.
Credit: FOX61

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley is considering delaying the start of his team's season after a player’s positive coronavirus test last week forced the program to suspend all activities for two weeks.

Hurley said Thursday that he hopes the team will be able to get back to practice on Nov. 19 and play its first games on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27. 

But contracts for those games have not been signed and Hurley says ramping up practice after two weeks off will be difficult. He says the team's priority is being ready for Big East Conference play on Dec. 11. 

Related Articles