Mark those calendars: UConn men's basketball team reveals full 2023-2024 schedule

The full season lineup includes 16 games at home for the Huskies.

STORRS, Conn. — The full UConn men's basketball team schedule for the 2023-2024 season has been announced, with over 30 games in the regular season lineup.

The men start their season on Monday, Nov. 6 against Northern Arizona at home, and Big East conference play starts on Wednesday, Dec. 20 against Seton Hall.

During the season, there are 16 home games, with eight of them being at Gampel Pavilion on the Storrs campus and eight of them being at the XL Center in Hartford. As it gets closer to game time, Big East will determine the exact venue.

The 2023 NCAA national champs will also get to show off and play on Gampel's newly refurbished court.

To find more details and buy tickets, click here.

A full list of UConn Men's basketball games is below. The * indicates a Big East conference game:

Monday, Nov. 6 – Northern Arizona (GP or XL)

Saturday, Nov. 11 – Stonehill (GP or XL)

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Mississippi Valley State (GP or XL)

Sunday, Nov. 19 – vs. Indiana (Empire Classic, Madison Square Garden)

Monday, Nov. 20 – vs. Texas/Louisville (Empire Classic, Madison Square Garden)

Friday, Nov. 24 – Manhattan (GP or XL)

Monday, Nov. 27 – New Hampshire (GP or XL)

Friday, Dec. 1 – at Kansas (BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle)

Tuesday, Dec. 5 – vs. North Carolina (Jimmy V Classic, Madison Square Garden)

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Arkansas-Pine-Bluff (GP or XL)

Friday, Dec. 15 – vs. Gonzaga (Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle)

Wednesday, Dec. 20 – at Seton Hall (Prudential Center) *

Saturday, Dec. 23 – St. John’s (GP or XL) *

Tuesday, Jan. 2 – DePaul (GP or XL) *

Friday, Jan. 5 – at Butler (Hinkle Fieldhouse) *

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – at Xavier (Cintas Center) *

Sunday, Jan. 14 – Georgetown (GP or XL) *

Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Creighton (GP or XL) *

Saturday, Jan. 20 – at Villanova (Wells Fargo Center) *

Sunday, Jan. 28 – Xavier (GP or XL) *

Wednesday, Jan. 31 – Providence (GP or XL) *

Saturday, Feb. 3 – at St. John’s (Madison Square Garden) *

Tuesday, Feb. 6 – Butler (GP or XL) *

Saturday, Feb. 10 – Georgetown (Capital One Arena) *

Wednesday, Feb. 14 – at DePaul (Wintrust Arena) *

Saturday, Feb. 17 – Marquette (GP or XL) *

Tuesday, Feb. 20 – at Creighton (CHI Health Center) *

Saturday, Feb. 24 – Villanova (GP or XL) *

Sunday, March 3 – Seton Hall (GP or XL) *

Wednesday, March 6 – at Marquette (Fiserv Forum) *

Saturday, March 9 – at Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion) *

Wednesday, March 13-Saturday, March 16 – BIG EAST Tournament (MSG)

