UConn men fall in Big East Tournament semifinals to Marquette

The Huskie's Big East Tournament title drought now extends to 12 years.

NEW YORK — UConn men's basketball's Big East Tournament title drought continues as they lose to Marquette 70-68 in the semifinals.

The Huskies have not won the Big East Championship since 2011 and this loss makes it 12 years since then.

Their seeding for the NCAA Tournament will be determined on Sunday.

