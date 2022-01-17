UConn forward Adama Sanogo named BIG EAST Player of the Week

Sanogo, who was born in Mali, posted a career-high 18 rebounds and equaled his career-high with six blocked shots when the Huskies took on St. John’s on Jan. 12.

STORRS, Connecticut — University of Connecticut sophomore forward Adama Sanogo was named the Big East player of the week on Monday after scoring 26 points over St. John’s last week.

Sanogo, who was born in Mali, posted a career-high 18 rebounds and equaled his career-high with six blocked shots when the Huskies took on St. John’s on Jan. 12. He was instrumental in the team’s 11-0 run during overtime to seal the victory.

This is the second time this season Sanogo has been named the Big East player of the week. He was also cited on Nov. 29 after his All-Tournament performance at the Battle 4 Atlantis, which included a career-high 30 points in the overtime win over Auburn.

The news comes as UConn climbed back into the Associated Press Top 25 best college basketball teams in the country. They stand at No. 25.

The Huskies are back in action on Tuesday against Butler at the XL Center in Hartford at 7 p.m. Their game against Providence was postponed due to COVID issues.

