UConn guard Bouknight has elbow surgery, out indefinitely

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn says guard James Bouknight has undergone surgery on his injured left elbow and will be out indefinitely.

The school had earlier said the sophomore guard hyperextended the elbow while diving for a loose ball in the first half of the Huskies' win at Marquette on Jan. 5. He came back into the game, but has missed UConn’s last two contests, wins over Butler and DePaul.